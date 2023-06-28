NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $363.08.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

NWG stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

