Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $18.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,002. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The firm has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.43.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.61.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.