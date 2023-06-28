Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 11,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,676. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

