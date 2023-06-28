New Hampshire Trust Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.27. 1,765,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 770,711 shares of company stock valued at $161,547,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

