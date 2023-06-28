New Hampshire Trust Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 678,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,040. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
