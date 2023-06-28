New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NYMTN)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMTN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,341. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.