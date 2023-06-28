Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,195 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Affirm by 783.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 2.4 %

AFRM stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.