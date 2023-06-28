Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 219 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,638,000 after acquiring an additional 600,720 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

