Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.8 %

ALB stock opened at $227.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day moving average is $226.31.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.90.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

