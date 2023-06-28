Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $174.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average of $180.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

