Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

