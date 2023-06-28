Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $223.99. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

