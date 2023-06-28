Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 63,994 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of SPHD opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $47.31.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF from StockNews.com
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.