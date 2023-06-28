NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (OTC:NLCP)

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Up 5.3 %

NewLake Capital Partners stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. 24,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. NewLake Capital Partners has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of NewLake Capital Partners from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

