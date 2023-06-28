NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

NewtekOne has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. NewtekOne has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NewtekOne to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 180,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,713. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $386.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEWT. StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Featured Articles

