NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $647,278.76

NFT (NFT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $647,278.76 and approximately $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018280 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,167.68 or 0.99963060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01789807 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $84.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.