Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nikon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30. Nikon has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $13.18.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

