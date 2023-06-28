Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. NIO comprises 1.4% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NIO by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,344,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NIO by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 21,994,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,586,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.