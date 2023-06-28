NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $2.23. NN shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 51,134 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

NN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NN had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 52,807 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,278.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,620,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,402.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 52,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $52,278.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,620,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,402.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joao V. Faria bought 30,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,655.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 856,117 shares of company stock worth $925,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NN during the second quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NN by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

