NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Position Reduced by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern accounts for 0.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $56.84. 46,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,963. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

