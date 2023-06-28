Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.82

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 8571880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

