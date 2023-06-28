Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.12

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and traded as high as $31.75. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 36,599 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $232.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,641.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 163.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

