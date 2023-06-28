NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.