Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Trading Up 0.2%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 46,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 60,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 47,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 110,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 737,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

