Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Trading Up 0.2%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 46,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 60,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Get a free research report on Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund from StockNews.com
