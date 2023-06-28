Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

