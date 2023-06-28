Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 92.9% in June

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXN. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NXN stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

