Oasis Network Price Down 10.2% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $264.83 million and $15.35 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.49 or 0.06088937 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04883623 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $13,177,736.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

