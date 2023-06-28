Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 319,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $444.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

