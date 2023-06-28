OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Short Interest Update

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the May 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEC remained flat at $10.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanTech Acquisitions I

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 482,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 77.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Company Profile

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.