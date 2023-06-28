Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.71 ($0.03). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 259,988 shares traded.

Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of £5.75 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 3.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.10.

Insider Transactions at Omega Diagnostics Group

In other Omega Diagnostics Group news, insider Christopher Paul Lea purchased 69,498 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,084.94 ($2,650.91). Corporate insiders own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

