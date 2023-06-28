ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Director Sells $128,513.50 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $91.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,336,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,856. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.