ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Director Sells $128,513.50 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $91.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,336,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,856. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.73.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.12.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.