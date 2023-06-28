Orchid Market Cap Achieves $47.98 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $47.98 million and $2.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013949 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,063.36 or 1.00002744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05242875 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,583,670.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

