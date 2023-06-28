Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

