Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18. 1,081,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,163,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The stock has a market cap of $596.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Origin Materials by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Origin Materials by 221.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Origin Materials by 301.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 723,973 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 2,099.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 435,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

