Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,242 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $187.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

