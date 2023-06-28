Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BSEP opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

