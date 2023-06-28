Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in June

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on OVCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oversea-Chinese Banking in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. 13,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,957. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.5441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

