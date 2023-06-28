Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.36. 23,195,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 56,602,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -118.08, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

