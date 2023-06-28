PancakeSwap Price Reaches $1.47 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $308.56 million and $28.56 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 391,129,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,103,525 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

