Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
Park Aerospace Stock Performance
NYSE PKE opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $274.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.53. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 6.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
