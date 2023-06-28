Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE PKE opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $274.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.53. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 6.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

