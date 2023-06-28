Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.32. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Parks! America Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

