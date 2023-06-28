Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) shares fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. 650,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 199,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 77.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 28.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 128.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.