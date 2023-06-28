Pax Dollar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.83 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $984.65 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 989,794,018 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

