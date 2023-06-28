Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Short Interest Update

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 1,120.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,224. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLH. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,265,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,940,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 455.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 450,074 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,356,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 565.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 371,005 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.