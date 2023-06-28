Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. 55,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $320,573. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 150.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Pegasystems from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

