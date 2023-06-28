PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU) Short Interest Up 1,252.8% in June

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, a growth of 1,252.8% from the May 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,036,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PG&E by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 134,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,820,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,393,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

PG&E stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,924. PG&E has a 1-year low of $94.18 and a 1-year high of $152.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.375 dividend. This represents a $5.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

