Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $37.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of PHR opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $35,614.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,959.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $35,614.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,959.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,600 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $83,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 724,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,428.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 159.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 94,639 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 14.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

