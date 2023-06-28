Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 18.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 92,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 152,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Pier 1 Imports Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Further Reading

