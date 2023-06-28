Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.55% of Polaris worth $34,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

Polaris stock opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.57.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.