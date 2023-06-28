Polkadot (DOT) Price Hits $4.91 on Exchanges

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and approximately $124.38 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $4.91 or 0.00016267 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001201 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,329,071,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,218,909,985 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
